VMware goes shopping with $2.7B Pivotal purchase, $2.1B Carbon Black acquisition

VMware on Thursday announced its plans to acquire Pivotal Software, a cloud-native platform provider, for $2.7 billion. Both VMware and Pivotal are owned by Dell Technologies.

Meanwhile, VMware also announced plans to purchase cybersecurity firm Carbon Black for about $2.1 billion.

Both transactions are expected to close in the second half of VMware's fiscal year 2020, which ends January 31, 2020.

"These acquisitions address two critical technology priorities of all businesses today — building modern, enterprise-grade applications and protecting enterprise workloads and clients," VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. "With these actions we meaningfully accelerate our subscription and SaaS offerings and expand our ability to enable our customers' digital transformation."

By combining Pivotal's development platform, tools and services with its own infrastructure capabilities, VMware will be able to deliver customers a comprehensive Kubernetes portfolio for building and managing applications, Gelsinger added.

Pivotal has fully embraced Kubernetes, recently launching Pivotal Spring Runtime for Kubernetes and the upcoming Pivotal Application Service for Kubernetes. VMware, meanwhile, has increased its Kubernetes-related investments over the past year with the acquisition of Heptio. In February 2018, the two companies jointly launched VMware Pivotal Container Service (PKS).

VMware on Thursday also reported second quarter financial results that surpassed expectations.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $667 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. Revenue for the quarter was $2.44 billion, an increase of 12 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.