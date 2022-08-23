My 3 must-have car accessories: This phone mount, charger and cable

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The smartphone is at the core of so much I do, even when on the move in the car. Yes, it's always safety first when it comes to smartphone use in the car, which essentially means you're only using it for hands-free activities or for navigation.
I like to keep my phone mounted and charging in the car. That way it's convenient and safe, I can use it for navigation and occasional voice control, it complies with the laws where I live (check your local laws), and it's charging for when I need it.
To pull this off, I have three accessories that have become must-haves when I'm in my car.
I shifted to Quad Lock over a year ago and I've not looked back. It's a complete system for securely and safely attaching your smartphone to pretty much anything -- car, truck, bike, motorbike, boat.
Here I'm using the Quad Lock Car Mount that attaches to the windshield, and the swivel mount means I can position the smartphone properly (my iPhone will even unlock with Face ID when in the mount). The suction cup has been 100% reliable, and m phone has never fallen off the windshield.
Attached to mine is the optional wireless charger, which I use to keep my iPhone topped up (if it needs a faster charge, I'll charge using a cable).
Quad Lock mounts do mean you have to buy a Quad Lock case too, which adds to the cost. I've been using a Quad Lock case now for over a year and find the case to be very robust and the locking system that attaches it to the mount to be very reliable.
Most in-car chargers are rubbish. They're badly made, don't output decent power, and break easily.
This is why I shifted to LinkOn chargers.
Recently I switched to the LinkOn 130W USB-C car charger. It features twin USB-C ports, one capable of 100W output and the other good for 30W.
And the great thing is that I can use both ports simultaneously.
I previously had a 112W version of this car charger, which featured one 90W USB-C port and a max 22.5W USB-A port.
That was cool.
The new 130W version is even better because it's powerful enough not just for my smartphone and drone, but also my laptop!
I used to use just any random charging cable in the car. Problem is, most cables are either too short or too inflexible, making them super inconvenient.
Then I came across Anker's Powerline III Flow Silicone cables. These are available in a variety of lengths, and made from flowing, super-smooth silicone cabling.
I can plug one end into the car charger, flow the cable around the dashboard, and plug the other end into my smartphone.
It's the perfect solution!
No, not even when outputting 100W into my MacBook Pro.
I hate them!
Not only is there a risk of breaking the car's air vents, but your phone is also subject to the cool or hot air coming out of those vents.
Make sure that the windshield and suction cup are clean. Any dirt or dust or hair on either will mean it won't work properly.
And no, you don't need to lick the suction cup!