My favorite power bank has a unique charging feature that everyone will appreciate

Ugreen 145W 25,000 portable power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

Ugreen 145W 25,000mAh portable power bank is available on Amazon for $130

It's a reliable power bank for all your devices, laptops included.



For all its power, the gadget is not as slim as standard battery packs.

I remember when the idea of having a power bank capable of charging a laptop was considered a fantasy. In fact, I recall the hassles of trying to keep laptops charged while in the car or on the go. It was possible but required a lot of gear -- and a lot of patience.

Now, you can charge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, drones, earbuds, and pretty much anything else with a USB port from a power bank that fits in your pocket. And I may have found the best one available.

Over the past few weeks, I've been testing Ugreen's latest 145W power bank, and it ticks all the boxes to become one of my favorite units.

Ugreen 145W, 25,000mAh power bank specs

Battery capacity : 25000mAh

: 25000mAh Input : USB-C1: PD3.0/PD2.0/FCP/AFC/BC1.2 (Max 65W)

: USB-C1: PD3.0/PD2.0/FCP/AFC/BC1.2 (Max 65W) Total output : 145W

: 145W Charge protocols :

USB-C1: PD3.1 / PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2

USB-C2: PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2

USB-A: SCP (10V2.25A) / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2

: USB-C1: PD3.1 / PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2 USB-C2: PD3.0 / PD2.0 / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2 USB-A: SCP (10V2.25A) / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / FCP / AFC / APPLE 5V2.4A / BC1.2 Display : LED screen

: LED screen Bi-directional charging : Yes

: Yes Dimensions : 16 x 8.08 x 2.67 cm

: 16 x 8.08 x 2.67 cm Weight : 505 g

: 505 g What's in the box:

1 x 25000mAh power bank

1 x 100W USB-C to USB-C cable

1 x Travel pouch

1 x User manual

Regular readers will know that I'm a huge fan of Ugreen gear. The company consistently delivers products that work, whether it be AC chargers, power banks, or even power stations. I've been testing its products for a long time now, and I've found that everything it make offers good value and is well-built, safe, and durable. And the Ugreen power banks are often compact enough to carry around with ease.

Ugreen 145W 25000mAh portable power bank is quite compact Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This latest 145W power bank is no exception. In fact, it was love at first sight.

Firstly, I love the simplicity. The unit features three ports, a USB-C port for charging the unit at a maximum power of 65W -- capable of being fully recharged in 2 hours using a 65W AC charger -- and for outputting up to 100W, another USB-C port that supports outputs up to 45W, and a USB-A port that allows for outputs up to 18W. This configuration enables you to charge a laptop, such as a MacBook Pro, while simultaneously supporting two other devices requiring lower power.

Impressively, it can fully charge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes, and even after a full charge, the power bank retains enough battery to provide an additional 30 percent charge. For smartphones, it can recharge an iPhone 14 up to an amazing 5.6 times.

The unit supports a total maximum output of 145W when utilizing both USB-C ports, 118W when using the USB-C and USB-A ports together, and 115W when all three ports are in use.

Port of the Ugreen 145W 25000mAh portable power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

For devices that require low current, the power bank features a 200mA trickle charge mode, ideal for earbuds, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. It's the best-kept secret of this charger, and I love it.

Activating this low-power mode is straightforward. Simply triple-tap the power bank's button. To deactivate, you can either wait three and a half hours or triple-tap the button again.

It's that simple.

LED panel on the Ugreen 145W 25000mAh portable power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The power bank also includes a small LED panel designed for a singular purpose -- to display the battery capacity, avoiding any unnecessary complexity. Included with the power bank are a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable and a travel pouch.

I've tested the capacity and power output of this power bank, and they all check out with the specs supplied, and I've subjected it to heavy loads for multiple hours to make sure the unit didn't overheat in use.

ZDNET's buying advice

As long as portability isn't on the cards, this is a superb power bank. It ticks all the boxes for me in terms of power output, capacity, and flexibility of devices to charge. The capacity is enough to charge a MacBook at least once, and the flexibility to charge low-current devices such as earbuds and smartwatches.

At $130, the Ugreen 145W 25000mAh portable power bank is not cheap. In fact, it's a premium product, it's super versatile, and it's a power bank that will work for all your devices, small or large.