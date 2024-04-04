My favorite USB-C accessory of all time just scored a magnetic upgrade (and it's on sale)

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

This 140W USB-C connector

Coming in a pack of 2 for $27, the accessory is a must-have for travelers, tech enthusiasts, and folks who often switch between different cables and ports.

Just be mindful of where you store the connector, as its smaller size makes it susceptible to being easily lost.

This is possibly one of the best USB-C accessories that I've ever bought and used. While it seems so simple and straightforward, it's saved my USB-C ports from damage countless times, and it's helped prevent laptops from being yanked to the floor by careless individuals (usually me) tripping over the charging cable.

Also: Is this 6-in-1 keychain charging cable a gimmick or pure genius? I tested it and found out

It's a magnetic breakaway USB-C connector reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe connector that you can fit into all your devices, even MacBooks that don't have it. I use them on everything from power banks to laptops.

View at Amazon

And the best thing of all is that it doesn't slow down data transfer or charging.

I know, because I've been busy testing a bunch of them to find you the best and cheapest model.

A magnetic breakaway USB-C connector consists of two parts. One part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or any USB-C port you want to safeguard from damage -- and the other part goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.

Also: The best GaN chargers of 2024: Expert tested

A super-strong neodymium magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and then the two parts come apart. The magnets are very strong and pull the two parts together with a very decisive snap.

It's a simple yet brilliant idea!

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector tech specs

Power : Up to 140W

: Up to 140W Data transfer : Up to 40Gb/s

: Up to 40Gb/s Video output: Up to 8K@60Hz

Up to 8K@60Hz Connection type : 24-pin

: 24-pin LED indicator : Yes

: Yes Dustproof: Yes

Also: I tested the world's smallest power station, and it's a solar-charging beast

I've used similar breakaway USB-C connectors before, back when Apple removed the MagSafe charging port from the MacBook Pro. But things have come a long way since then: These connectors have been given a revamp, improving the design and the magnet, and bringing them up to date with support for features such as 140W charging.

The magnet on the breakaway connector is strong. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

These breakaway connectors come in three different types -- straight, 90° elbow, and right-angle.

Personally, I like the elbow design. It feels like the most versatile and secure. I find that the straight and right-angled connectors do their breakaway thing much easier, resulting in more accidental breakaways.

The magnetic breakaway USB-C connector is perfect for smartphones too. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Still, I'd much prefer to deal with an accidental breakaway than a laptop that's been dragged to the ground.

The connectors feature a handy LED light, so you can tell if a device is charging. I find this to be a really nice touch.

ZDNET's buying advice

And now the good news is that these are cheaper than ever. I remember paying well over $20 for a single connector, but now you can get a 2-pack for around $26.

They're a simple, yet effective way to prevent ports from being damaged and laptops from being pulled to the floor. A few dollars spent on a couple of these could save you thousands!