NASA releases first images from James Webb Telescope: How to watch

After much anticipation, NASA is releasing the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission this week, including the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken.

"This is farther than humanity has ever looked before," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently said, calling the telescope and its images "nothing short of a real scientific feat."

While NASA was slated to release the images on Tuesday, President Joe Biden gets the honor of sharing the first image on Monday at the White House.

You can watch Biden release the image at 5:30 p.m. EST on NASA TV, which is available on the NASA Live page as well as on the agency's Youtube channel.

On Tuesday, July 12, NASA will kick things off with opening remarks at 9:45 a.m. EST. The images themselves will be released, along with data from the telescope at 10:30 a.m. These events also will be viewable on NASA TV.

On Wednesday, July 13, at 3 p.m. on NASA TV, the agency will air an event called "Webb's First Full-Color Images Explained."

The JWST was launched in December from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, as part of an international program between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Located 1 million miles away from Earth, the telescope was developed to study the evolution of our solar system.

The photos that will be released were chosen for their spectacular color imagery, NASA said, as well as to demonstrate the breadth of science that the JWST is supporting.

On Monday, NASA described the first images: