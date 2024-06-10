Nearly 50% of people want an AI clone to do this for them

da-kuk/Getty Images

Almost half of consumers worldwide want an artificial replica of themselves by 2035 to run personal errands, including shopping.

This figure is 62% of consumers in Asia-Pacific, compared to the global average of 49% who hope for an AI clone to handle their administrative, communication, and shopping needs, according to a report released by marketing agency Dentsu. The study polled 30,000 respondents across 26 markets, of whom 11,000 were from 10 Asia-Pacific markets, and included India, Japan, China, France, and the US.

By 2035, three in four global consumers expect their appliances and vehicles to be able to re-order parts and schedule maintenance appointments autonomously.

Another three in four also want an AI assistant to sieve through ads and promotions sent to them, reflecting an increase in comfort among consumers to delegate more personal interactions to "AI gatekeepers," the report found.

Furthermore, 60% would like an AI assistant to take part in focus groups on their behalf and highlight their brand preferences.

By 2035, 77% of global consumers expect brands to send them customized offers and promotions that reflect real-time events, such as weather and traffic, and their personal context, including tone and geolocation.

As AI increasingly is tapped for customer service, 71% anticipate brands to exhibit distinct personalities in their engagements with consumers, Dentsu said.

Consumers in Asia-Pacific seem more comfortable having AI handle aspects of their personal lives, with 88% willing to push work and personal scheduling tasks to AI assistants. This figure is the highest globally.

Another 85% across the region would like an AI assistant to manage their recurring purchases, vet ads, and participate in focus groups on their behalf. In comparison, the global average is 77%.

In addition, 70% in Asia-Pacific believe that, by 2035, relationships with AI companions can be as fulfilling as human-to-human ties. This was highest in India, at 81%, and 78% in China. The global average here is 56%.

As consumers turn to AI clones to manage their personal tasks, businesses increasingly will have to sell to AI gatekeepers rather than their human counterparts. Machines will have to "plot with each other" to facilitate transactions that will occur without direct human intervention, Dentsu said.

"The marketing approach will need to evolve from a consumer-centric model to a life-centric model of engagement, requiring brands to develop a deep contextual understanding of individual consumers to be permitted into their domain, starting first with their AI gatekeeper," the agency said. "Brands will need to relearn and reconfigure the best means of getting exposure to potential customers -- from cooperating with entities outside their ecosystem to establishing new processes."

"As consumers' AI assistants take control, brands will need to heed the individualized paths and preferences set by consumers. Forcing consumers into pre-set partnerships and brand ecosystems will lead to being worked out of their set algorithms."