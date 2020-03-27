Need a fast USB-C to Ethernet adapter? This dongle has you covered

Finding that your Wi-Fi just isn't up to the job of working from home (perhaps because you've got a household appliance nearby that's wreaking the signal)? A wired connection is the way to go, and this USB-C to Ethernet is one of the fastest available.
The TRENDnet TUC-ET5G USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet adapter is capable of some serious data throughput -- up to 5Gbps over existing Cat5e or better cabling.
Must read: These common home appliances can dramatically slow down your internet speed
It's pretty straightforward. The USB-C port plugs into your laptop or desktop, the other end connects to an Ethernet cable, and away you go. It's small, low-profile and compact design, along with no need for external power, means that it is ideal for those who work both in the office and on the road.
Tech specs: TRENDnet TUC-ET5G USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet adapter
- IEEE 802.3bz 2.5/5GBASE-T compliant
- USB-C 3.1 connection interface
- 5GBASE-T supports up to 5Gbps connection speeds
- 2.5GBASE-T supports up to 2.5Gbps connection speeds
- Compatible with existing Cat5e or better cabling
- Compact design is ideal for on-the-go professionals
- Supports 802.1p (CoS) and 802.1Q (VLAN)
The TRENDnet TUC-ET5G USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet adapter has a list price of $119.99, but you can currently pick it up from Amazon for $102.
