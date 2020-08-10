ZDNet Recommends: The best products for every office

executive guide Remote working 101: Professional's guide to the tools of the trade Mastering remote work is all about finding the right tools to stay productive and connected. This guide will have you and your team synchronized and working in harmony, wherever you happen to be. Read More

Whether you're setting up your first dedicated home office, upgrading your remote work environment, or making your assigned cubicle or corner office more efficient, more productive or just plain safer, ZDNet's team of work-from-home veterans have some solid recommendations on the best products and services.

How can you switch from office cubicle to working from home at little or no cost? If you've already got a laptop and smartphone, it's possible to equip a basic home office for about $300. We've found all the essential items to get you started.

Have you been sent home to work? Have your kids been sent home as well? In a pandemic situation, it's not practical to commandeer the kitchen table. Here, we outline a series of purchases that will help you set up a working office for about $1,200.

If you're setting up a home office or you've decided to upgrade your current home office for full-time work, we have great suggestions for you. We're not holding back on price in this list, but we're not going crazy either. All our suggestions are meant for a more functional, more productive work experience.

Laptops have become more essential than ever for remote access to work, school, and web-based apps. Maximizing battery life becomes an even greater priority to make sure we remain connected to the rest of the world without interruption. These dozen laptops can keep you online and working longer when you need to be unplugged.

The pandemic lockdown will leave a legacy of increased remote working, so it's a good time to upgrade your webcam. Here are ten leading contenders.

As Apple's desktop Macs enter a period of uncertainty, PC manufacturers offer attractive alternatives for creative users.

Have a look at 2020's best robot vacuums -- all tried and tested in the office and home.

working from home The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world? Read More

Everyone needs a password manager. It's the only way to maintain unique, hard-to-guess credentials for every secure site you and your team access daily.

You can buy a month's worth of quality web hosting from a well-established service provider for less than the price of a Grande cappuccino. What's the catch? You'll have to dig a bit to make accurate long-term comparisons of the various offerings. That's where our Buyer's Guide can help.

With the coronavirus pandemic making working from home more popular than ever, business-class Chromebooks are coming to the forefront.

Apple has traditionally dominated the creative markets, but there are now dozens of Windows PCs designed for content creation too. Here's a selection of portable devices.

Free and cheap personal and small business cloud storage services are everywhere. But, which one is best for you? Let's look at the top cloud storage options.

Whether you need to revamp your office to make working from home easier or want to look better on those conference calls, we have you covered.

ZDNet lists the best accessories for your office to stay cool while working from home.

If you like the best coffee but want to make it at home, have a look at these coffee and tea makers.

If you have a ton of pages to print in a hurry, you want a laser printer. We look at a variety of printers ranging from enterprise-level monsters to the sleek, high-performance, inexpensive models our editors rely on personally.

Inkjet printers are still in demand in the business and home office environment. Here, we look at a wide variety of printers that will meet a wide range of needs.

Here are some non-medical face masks you can wear back to work.

We hand-picked a bunch of exercise equipment for your quarantine home.

Which video conferencing platform is right for your business? We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools.

From on-premise to hybrid environments and the cloud, we have you covered.

VPNs aren't essential only for securing your unencrypted Wi-Fi connections in coffee shops and airports. Every remote worker should consider a VPN to stay safe online. Here are your top choices and how to get set up.

Are you a small business or home office worker ready to graduate from free email offerings, present a professional address, and exert some control over your business communications? Then you'll want to sign up with an email hosting provider.

The very best office chairs for under $200 and $100, as well as the top office chairs for back pain, posture, gaming, and so on. Most of them are available to buy right now from Amazon.

When you're working from home, the best way to increase your productivity is to go big with the components you interact with the most: Display, keyboard, and mouse. Here are four options for making that workspace more productive.

A roundup of the best software and apps for Windows and Mac computers, as well as iOS and Android devices, to keep yourself safe from malware and viruses.

These are ZDNet's top picks for Wi-Fi routers suitable for home offices and remote working.

Want a speaker for your office that pumps out premium sound and offers Bluetooth streaming or voice control? Here are your best options from all the big players, including Sonos, Bose, Google, Apple, and Amazon.

We've hand-picked 11 smart displays that will satisfy a range of wants and needs.

We've hand-picked 12 well-rated standing desks that satisfy a range of wants and needs.