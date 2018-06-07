NetApp, Cisco tailor FlexPod for different verticals, starting with health care

NetApp and Cisco on Thursday announced they're tailoring the FlexPod portfolio, their converged infrastructure solution, for specific industries starting with health care.

The FlexPod Datacenter for Epic EHR is designed specifically for Epic's widely-used system of Electronic Health Records (EHR). This is the first in a series of new pre-tested vertical solutions, with more rolling out later in the year. The idea is to provide a reliable and secure platform for industries dealing with increasingly diverse, dynamic and distributed data -- making health care an obvious place to start.

Austin Park of the Louisiana-based LCMC Health said his organization is running Epic EMR on FlexPod with AFF infrastructure. "With rapid, secure access to patient data, our caregivers can respond to patients' needs quickly, armed with the right information," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, NetApp and Cisco also announced a new managed private cloud offering built on top of FlexPod. The FlexPod infrastructure would be located on-premises but managed remotely. This will be delivered by channel partners, initially including Dimension Data, ePlus, Microland and ProAct. As the program evolves, more partners will be added to the list.

NetApp has recently made an aggressive effort to adopt a cloud-first strategy, targeting companies undergoing digital transformation.

Prior and related coverage: