sedNew Bluetooth earbuds and headphones for summer 2020

You might not have heard of some of these brands before, but if you are sick of paying for overpriced audio equipment, and want to try a new manufacturer that delivers great sound at a cheaper cost than the competition, then take a look at these audio devices.

I have road tested these headsets and headphones over the past couple of months, and I like the range of different devices on offer. This is what I think of the latest audio offeringsfor summer 2020.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.



Funcl W1 True Wireless Earbuds Funcl The Funcle W1 true wireless earbuds are impressive. They are really easy to pair and fit snugly in the ear (There are three sets of ear cushions for a customised fit). The charging case is compact and will deliver three charges giving you up to 18 hours playing time before the charging case needs to be recharged. The earbuds aromatically pair when they are taken out of the case, or if you prefer mono mode, you can share the second earbud with a friend. Sound in the mid range is good, but not as loud as other earbuds I have tried, and the bass is not as deep as you might like. However for under $40 these are a neat set of earbuds in a nice compact charging case $38 at Funcle

Funcl Pro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Funcl If you feel that in-earbuds are not secure enough for your active life, try using ear hooks to give a snug fit. The Funcl Pro earbuds sit snugly in the ear, held in place with the soft silicone ear hooks and three spare ear tips to adjust the fit. The case is a little larger than the Funcl W1, but still small enough to slip into your pocket. These earbuds pair automatically and simply with your device and deliver up to 5 hours playtime. The charging case will recharge the earbuds to give up to 24 hours play before the case needs to be recharged. The sound is smooth and even across all ranges and does not sound tinny even at high volumes. These earbuds have the additional capability of being able to answer and reject calls, switch tracks by tapping the left and right earbuds, and long press to increase or decrease volume. I like the simplicity and functionality of these earbuds. $38 at Funcl

FIIL Drifter Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones Fiil The Fiil Drifter Bluetooth headphones have several cool features to streamline your audio experience. If you take the earphones out of your ear and clip them together using the magnets, the music stops playing and will start playing again when the ear buds are separated. They have automatic noise cancelling which works well, but lets you hear some of the ambient noise. The headphones are magnetic and sit around your neck with its comfortable silicone neckband. Controls are on the right hand side of the neckband along with the charging port and the battery which will give over 10 hours of playing time, and a long standby time before needing a recharge. You can adjust the comfort and fit with four different ear tips. Sound is good with a nice range from bass to mid-range and a volume to deliver sound as loud as you like. These headphones have no carry case and getting them back into the box to sit securely is an art in itself. $79 at Fiil

Tranya Rimor true wireless earbuds Tranya The Rimor earbuds from Tranya come with three sets of ear tips and sit comfortably in the ear. These ear buds deliver really loud sound and has excellent sound across mid range and good bass with minimal distortion. The earbuds connect quickly to your device and can be used in true wireless mode or mono mode with friends. Noise cancelling filters our a lot of ambient background noise to give a nice sound. These earbuds will give you up to 5 hours play time on a single charge and the charging case supplies enough charge to give four full recharges. These earbuds support touch for volume control, track selection and for answering and rejecting calls. The only downside is that the charging case does not seem to hold a charge for as many weeks as others on this list – but if you use these regularly, you will not notice any issues. These are a nice set of earbuds for the audiophile. $50 at Tranya

Tribit XFree Go headphones Tribit If you can not bear the thought of wearing earbuds, but want some great sound at a reasonable price, try the Tribit XFree Go headphones. These over ear cushioned headphones have an adjustable headband and three simple buttons to adjust sound, answer and reject calls and move through your music playlist. These headphones have automatic noise cancelling and do eliminate most background noise. The sound is loud and gives a great blast of stereo sound from the mid-range down to deep bass. Furthermore, the headphone band is foldable to fit in its own zipped hard case. Use the discount code XFREEGOFBS to get another 30% these headphones off until June 15th – a really good price for a great sounding set of headphones $33 at Tribit