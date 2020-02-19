New Google Docs features: Now web Docs gets autocorrect, Smart Compose rolls out

Google raises G Suite Basic, Business prices: Here's what it means ZDNet's Larry Dignan outlines G Suite's price increases, how it'll compare to Microsoft Office 365 and what it means for cloud and technology inflation.

Google has released Smart Compose for Google Docs to all G Suite users and has brought its autocorrect feature from Gmail to Google Docs on the web.

Smart Compose for Docs launched in beta last November, bringing across from Gmail the feature that taps Google's artificial intelligence to help users write emails with less effort.

The feature offers suggested completions to sentences on the fly, allowing the user to hit the tab key to accept the suggestion. This helps reduce repetitive typing and minimizes the chance of making spelling and grammatical mistakes. To reject a suggestion the user just keeps typing.

Google Docs users with a personal Google account won't see the Smart Compose for Docs feature, which remains only available to G Suite customers.

The Smart Compose feature is on by default, but users can disable it in Tools > Preferences, where they can uncheck 'Show Smart Compose Suggestions'.

Unlike Smart Compose for Gmail, Smart Compose for Docs is only available in English for the moment. Google's big Gmail update last year for web email service's 15th anniversary brought Smart Compose to Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Google's autocorrect feature in Gmail is now also coming to Google Docs on the web and it's not just for G Suite customers but normal Google Account users too.

As the feature has done in Gmail, it automatically corrects misspelled words while the user types. It highlights the problematic word with a gray dashed underline. There's also an 'Undo' button above the corrected word. Command+Z can be used to revert a correction too.

Again, it's on by default by users can go to Tools and Preferences to uncheck 'Automatically correct spelling'.