Google adds more Smart Compose features to Gmail on its 15th birthday

Like it or not, Gmail new design will be mandatory in a few months The new Gmail will just be Gmail soon after it reaches general availability.

Google is adding new Smart Compose features, email scheduling and languages to Gmail for its 15th birthday.

Yes, Gmail launched on April 1, 2004 and became a quick hit for Google. At the time of Gmail's launch, Yahoo! Mail and Microsoft Hotmail were large email providers.

From that Gmail launch, Google extended into G Suite and became more of a Microsoft Office competitor. Gmail gained traction because it had Google search built in, but today is more of an artificial intelligence and machine learning productivity play.

The Gmail update include the following:

Smart Compose can adapt to the way users write in personalized greetings. Gmail's suggestions for email phrases can stay true to your voice.

Smart Compose is available on Android and iOS support will be coming soon. Smart Compose was previously only available on Pixel 3.

Email scheduling so messages can be sent at a later date and time.

Four new languages in Smart Compose including Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

The Gmail update comes days after Google launched more dynamic email.

RELATED RESOURCES:

TECH PRO RESEARCH: