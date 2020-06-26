New high-end Linux laptop: System76's Oryx Pro packs latest Intel Core i7 H-series CPU

Microsoft is bent on bringing Linux desktop to Windows 10 users Watch Now

Linux laptop maker System76 has refreshed its high-end Oryx Pro machine with new Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia graphics for developers.

The 2020 Oryx Pro Linux laptop updates System76's 2015 Oryx Pro model and comes with an eight-core Intel Comet Lake 10th generation Core i710875H processor, from Intel's high-power H-series lineup.

The laptop is available with a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display and comes with either System76's own Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS 64-bit or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 64-bit pre-installed.

The Oryx Pro can be configured with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics up to the high-end Super card, up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage with an option to add another 2TB SSD drive.

The smaller Oryx Pro weighs 4.39lb (1.99kg), while the 17.3-inch model weighs 5.07lb (2.30kg). Both feature one mini DisplayPort, an HDMI port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port via USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

System76 highlights the security and performance benefits enabled by its open firmware and open-source embedded controller firmware.

"For the first time ever, we loaded System76 Open Firmware onto a machine with Nvidia graphics," the company says in a blog post.

"System76 Open Firmware is open-source firmware that's built from coreboot firmware and EDK2 in conjunction with System76 Firmware Apps. It's designed to be lightweight on code for better speed and security. Furthermore, coreboot disables the Intel Management Engine by default, which has been tied to recent security vulnerabilities industry-wide."

Additionally, its embedded controller firmware code is licensed under GPLv3, so users can access and control hardware, such as the keyboard, fans, and battery.

Also, it lets users switch off the discrete Nvidia graphics and use the integrated Intel graphics to save battery when needed.

But the Oryx Pro isn't cheap with the base configuring costing $1,623, or about $500 more than Dell's entry-level Core i5-based Developer Edition with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an FHD display, and Ubuntu 18.04.04 LTS preloaded. The Oryx Pro with the top configuration would cost $3,665.