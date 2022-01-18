New iPad Air, iPhone SE model numbers show up in regulatory filing

In March, Apple usually holds a special event where the company announces new hardware, typically an updated iPad . And if a recent filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is any indication, we just might see a fifth-generation iPad Air and a new iPhone SE .

The filing, first reported by Consomac.fr, includes several model numbers for a device that runs iPadOS 15 and another device that will use iOS 15.

The devices will likely be a new iPad Air and a new iPhone SE, both of which Apple is rumored to be readying for release this spring.

The new iPhone model numbers are A2595, A2783 and A2784, while the iPad has several model numbers: A2436, A2588, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2589, A2591, A2757, A2761, A2766 and A2777.

In the past, EEC filings have been followed by the eventual product release anywhere for a few weeks to several months. So while it's an indication that new devices are closer to an announcement, the exact timing remains a mystery.

As a rumored Apple spring event gets closer, we'll have more details and news. Until then, let us know in the comments below what you're hoping Apple will add to a new iPhone SE or iPad Air 5.