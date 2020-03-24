New MacBook Air? Pair it with ZDNet Academy deals on NordVPN, backpacks, and more

Apple recently announced a new MacBook Air. If you're one of the first to get your hands on the laptop, then you're probably also interested in decking it out with all-new accessories, peripherals, and maybe even apps. ZDNet Academy can save you some cash during your shopping spree. Our sister store has several deals on everything from VPNs to USB-C hubs.

Eyebloc Webcam Cover Deal price: $14.99 | Original price: $19.99 You should never have to worry about your personal devices betraying your privacy, but the truth is that there is currently a rise in the threat of webcam hacking. The Eyebloc Webcam for MacBook is a magnetic webcam cover designed to allow your computer to completely close. It is a thin cover and works directly with the internal magnets on your computer. View Now at ZDNet Academy

iMemPro USB-C Hub Deal price: $19.99 | Original price: $99.99 Is your new MacBook making you suffer from port withdrawal? The iMemPro can change that. Packed with a ThunderBolt 3 port, a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a 4K HDMI port, and a SD/MicroSD card reader, you can transmit data to and from all kinds of devices. You can even output high-resolution to your 4K monitor. View Now at ZDNet Academy

NordVPN: Two-Year Subscription Deal price: $95.99 | Original price: $286.80 There's no shortage of VPNs on the market, but few can match the ratings that NordVPN brings to the table. This security solution lets you say goodbye to Internet browsing restrictions and hello to private, unrestricted access. All data sent through NordVPN's private tunnels is double encrypted, keeping you anonymous and hiding your information. View Now at ZDNet Academy

Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle Deal price: $29.99 | Original price: $1,315.41 Work smarter, not harder! Get more tasks done with this great collection of nine outstanding mac apps for PDFs, graphics, productivity, VPN, and more: PDF Reader Pro - Premium License: $59.99 value

$59.99 value Amadine - The Ultimate Vector Graphics Software for Mac: $19.99 value

$19.99 value FastestVPN - Lifetime Subscription (one device): $299.50 value

$299.50 value Focus Website and Application Blocker - Unlimited Plan: $129 value

$129 value Movavi Photo Editor: $44.95 value

$44.95 value MultiDock App Organizer: $30 value

$30 value Sticky Password Premium - Lifetime Subscription: $199.99 value

$199.99 value WindowSwitcher - Lifetime License: $32.99 value

$32.99 value ZapReader - Lifetime Subscription: $499 value View Now at ZDNet Academy