New Nokia 9 PureView: Five-camera smartphone leaks in promo video

An apparently leaked promotional video from HMD Global has revealed the Nokia 9 PureView with its novel rear-camera setup comprising five lenses.

The forthcoming phone from Nokia brand owner HMD Global will be the first Android Nokia phone that uses the PureView brand that debuted in the Nokia 808 PureView in 2012.

HMD bought the PureView trademark from Microsoft last year. PureView at the time was seen to be the top phone camera available, and HMD intends to use the brand's legacy to market the camera much in the way it uses the Nokia name.

The Nokia 9 PureView first appeared in a photo from phone leaker Evan Blass and later in a video posted by MySmartPrice.

HMD Global's video shows off the Nokia 9's penta-camera setup on the rear in a six-point circular formation, with one point being the flash. The company says it will be capable of taking five simultaneous shots and capture 10 times more light than a single-lens camera.

As with the similar looking Nokia 8, the Nokia 9 PureView will also use Zeiss optics. Users will be able to refocus photos after taking the shot in Google Photos to improve the blur effect.

The video also says the device will support Qi wireless charging, and features a 5.99-inch PureDisplay screen with a fingerprint reader built into the screen.

The Nokia 9 PureView will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and have 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

The device will launch with Android 9 Pie, and is another of Google's Android One devices, meaning it will receive regular updates and OS upgrades for two years.

HMD Global is thought to be announcing the Nokia 9 PureView this month, though other speculation suggests it could take the wraps of the device at Mobile World Congress in February.

Image: Evan Blass/HMD Global/Twitter

