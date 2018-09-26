New Tobii Pro tool brings eye tracking to UX design

The Swedish eye-tracking vendor Tobii Pro is rolling out a new web-based product, called Tobii Pro Sprint, to help UX designers and developers better understand how consumers navigate digital spaces. An e-commerce site, for instance, could use it to reduce the number of steps it takes for a customer to complete the checkout process.

Tobii Pro President Tom Englund said in a statement that the product takes the "guess work" out of UX.

To use Tobii Pro Sprint, a designer would first set up a test with a Tobii eye tracking tool, which connects to a computer. Once the test participant is ready to navigate the designer's site, the designer can use Tobii Pro Sprint to record the participant's eye movements and share the results. Others can watch the recording later or observe the participant's eye movements in real time via a virtual room. Real-time observers can communicate with the test moderator through a chat feature.

The recording shows where the user's gaze falls, potentially revealing which design features attract their attention, which they ignore and which ones confuse them.

Customers using Tobii Pro Sprint include Avanza, Sweden´s largest online stock broker, as well as the retailer H&M.

"At H&M, our UX team is continually optimizing the customer path to purchase and depends on Tobii Pro Sprint as an essential part of our comprehensive, qualitative testing practices," Liang Hiah, UX Lead for H&M, said in a statement. "Sharing the objective insights in session recordings allows us to quickly convince team members and stakeholders of needed design decisions that have previously been challenging to prove."