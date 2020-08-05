New Windows 10 Dev Channel test build adds DNS settings tweaks

Microsoft made available on August 5 another new Windows 10 Dev Channel (former Fast Ring) feature update test build. Build 20185 adds some IT pro/business features, plus a bunch of fixes.



In Build 20185, Microsoft is making some changes to the Network section of Settings. The goals: Making DNS settings more easily accessible (as a top-level option); and supporting encrypted DNS controls in the Settings app. Microsoft is enabling testers to configure DNS overe HTTPS, or DoH, directly in the Settings app.



Microsoft also notes in the blog post about today's test build that it enabled 647 new mobile-device-management policies across 56 ADMX files as of an earlier test build (20175). This enables commercial customers to configure policies that are also supported through Group Policies. These new policies include ADMX-based policies involving App Compat, Event Forwarding, Servicing and Task Scheduler.



Today's post includes a number of fixes and known issues for Windows 10 Build 20185. It also includes more information about the coming Your Phone Apps capability, which will allow select Android phone users to interact with their mobile apps on their Windows 10 PCs in separate windows. Microsoft showed off the new Your Phone Apps feature during the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event today.

Just a reminder that the Dev Channel test builds do not correspond to any particular new Windows 10 feature updates. They include new features which may or may not make it into Windows 10 feature updates at some point in time.