New Windows 10 updates: These are the bugs Microsoft just fixed

Along with Tuesday's monthly security patches, Microsoft has released new builds of Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 for users on the April 2018 Update and the October 2018 Update releases.

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update, or version 1809, has now been bumped up to build number 17763.316. It fixes several bugs but contains no new features.

The update fixes a bug in Microsoft Edge that prevents the browser from connecting to a site using an IP address. It also fixes a bug that causes the Windows Hello for Business Hybrid Key Trust deployment sign-in to fail if Windows 2019 Server domain controllers (DC) are used for authentication.

In addition, it fixed a security bug in Microsoft's HoloLens that allows users to bypass the lock screen in some circumstances.

The build contains Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes that addressed 77 security flaws for all supported versions of Windows, including a handful affecting Windows 10.

The security patches for version 1809 address flaws in Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Windows Server, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, and Windows App Platform and Frameworks.

There's one known issue in this update that results in previously abbreviated Japanese data and time strings no longer parsing. Microsoft has described a workaround.

The April 2018 Update, or version 1803, moves this version update to build 17134.590. It contains largely the same bug and security fixes, but also adds top-level domain support in Edge and Internet Explorer for HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) Preload.

SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)

Microsoft notes that after installing this update, some users on version 1803 cannot pin a web link on the Start menu or the taskbar. Microsoft is working on a resolution.

Fortunately, Windows users should be able to use Windows Update after the recent DNS troubles. Microsoft explained last week that Windows Update was inaccessible due to an outage at an external DNS service provider. But just ahead of Patch Tuesday it offered a clearer explanation of why users couldn't connect to Windows Update, even though the outage was resolved on January 30.

Microsoft clarified that the issue was not caused by a problem with its services, but noted that it will be working with its partners to avoid future disruptions for its customers. If customers still can't access Windows Update, Microsoft recommends users contact their ISP, which should have updated its DNS servers by now.

"A software update to the external provider's DNS servers resulted in the distribution of corrupted DNS records that affected connectivity to the Windows Update service. The DNS records were restored by January 30, 2019 (00:10 UTC), but downstream effects continued," explained Microsoft.

"We believe the issue to be fully mitigated because the majority of local internet service providers have refreshed their DNS servers, and customer services have been restored. If you are still encountering download failures, please contact your local ISP."

Microsoft added: "While this was not an issue with Microsoft's services, we take any service disruption for our customers seriously. We will work with partners to better understand this so we can provide higher quality service in the future even across diverse global network providers."

Previous and related coverage