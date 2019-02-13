New Windows 10 updates: These are the bugs Microsoft just fixed

Along with Tuesday's monthly security patches, Microsoft has released new builds of Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 for users on the April 2018 Update and the October 2018 Update releases.
The Windows 10 October 2018 Update, or version 1809, has now been bumped up to build number 17763.316. It fixes several bugs but contains no new features.
The update fixes a bug in Microsoft Edge that prevents the browser from connecting to a site using an IP address. It also fixes a bug that causes the Windows Hello for Business Hybrid Key Trust deployment sign-in to fail if Windows 2019 Server domain controllers (DC) are used for authentication.
In addition, it fixed a security bug in Microsoft's HoloLens that allows users to bypass the lock screen in some circumstances.
The build contains Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes that addressed 77 security flaws for all supported versions of Windows, including a handful affecting Windows 10.
The security patches for version 1809 address flaws in Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Windows Server, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, and Windows App Platform and Frameworks.
There's one known issue in this update that results in previously abbreviated Japanese data and time strings no longer parsing. Microsoft has described a workaround.
The April 2018 Update, or version 1803, moves this version update to build 17134.590. It contains largely the same bug and security fixes, but also adds top-level domain support in Edge and Internet Explorer for HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) Preload.
SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)
Microsoft notes that after installing this update, some users on version 1803 cannot pin a web link on the Start menu or the taskbar. Microsoft is working on a resolution.
Fortunately, Windows users should be able to use Windows Update after the recent DNS troubles. Microsoft explained last week that Windows Update was inaccessible due to an outage at an external DNS service provider. But just ahead of Patch Tuesday it offered a clearer explanation of why users couldn't connect to Windows Update, even though the outage was resolved on January 30.
Microsoft clarified that the issue was not caused by a problem with its services, but noted that it will be working with its partners to avoid future disruptions for its customers. If customers still can't access Windows Update, Microsoft recommends users contact their ISP, which should have updated its DNS servers by now.
"A software update to the external provider's DNS servers resulted in the distribution of corrupted DNS records that affected connectivity to the Windows Update service. The DNS records were restored by January 30, 2019 (00:10 UTC), but downstream effects continued," explained Microsoft.
"We believe the issue to be fully mitigated because the majority of local internet service providers have refreshed their DNS servers, and customer services have been restored. If you are still encountering download failures, please contact your local ISP."
Microsoft added: "While this was not an issue with Microsoft's services, we take any service disruption for our customers seriously. We will work with partners to better understand this so we can provide higher quality service in the future even across diverse global network providers."
Previous and related coverage
Microsoft February Patch Tuesday fixes 77 security flaws, including IE zero-day
Microsoft's February security updates address 76 bugs, 20 of which have been classified as "critical."
Windows Update problems: Fixed now but here's what went wrong, says Microsoft
Microsoft says Windows Update DNS outage is fixed and things should return to normal for all customers soon.
Microsoft security chief: IE is not a browser, so stop using it as your default
Internet Explorer is a 'compatibility solution' and should only be used selectively, warns Microsoft exec.
Windows 10 updates are broken again, but this time it's not Microsoft's fault
Windows 10 users switch to Google's Public DNS after bad ISP DNS setting blocks Windows Update.
Microsoft cloud services see global authentication outage
Office 365, Dynamics 365, Azure Government Cloud impacted by authentication issue.
Windows 10 19H1: We'll fix confusing setup error messages, promises Microsoft
Would the average Windows user know what a KB is or what to do with one?
Windows 7 versus Windows 10: Here comes the final showdown
With less than a year to a major Windows 7 support deadline, it's decision time for the PC.
Windows 10 19H1: Microsoft pushes its services with 'Make Windows even better' prompt
Microsoft wants you to "make Windows even better" by setting up Microsoft Account services on Windows 10 devices.
Microsoft's new Windows 10 19H1 test build is taxiing toward the finish line
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 19H1 (1903) test build is light on new features, and heavy on fixes -- which is expected as it rolls toward completion.
How to turn features on and off in Microsoft Windows 10 from the Control Panel TechRepublic
Microsoft decided to conceal the traditional Control Panel, but you can still access it if you know how.
CES 2019: Everything we saw, from 8K TVs to amazing fake burgers CNET
The show opened with a bombshell from Apple, closed with a surprise from Samsung and had plenty of news in between.
Join Discussion