New Windows Server 2019 test build adds more clustering features

Microsoft has released another Windows Server test build to Insiders in the Fast Ring.

The latest "Redstone 5"build -- Number 17650 -- is for both Windows Server 2019 and the associated Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel release, known as 1809.

There are a couple of new features in this build. One of the witness options for failover clustering, File Share Witness, has two new enhancement. The option blocks the use of a Distributed File System share as a location to prevent stability issues. And another update enables the use of a File Share Witness for some previously unsupported scenarios, such as absent/poor Internet access; lack of shared drives for a disk witness; and more.

Today's build also adds two new PowerShell commandlets to help users to move clusters between domains.

Microsoft officials note that the coming Storage Replica Standard Edition will have some limitations around volumes, in terms of size, partnerships and number of volumes supported. They note that these limitations may change during the preview phase and at RTM based on feedback.

What's not in today's Server builds is Remote Desktop Session Host support. This role is not yet part of Server 2019 test builds, though Microsoft officials have said it will be at some point.

(There's still also no RTM version of "Redstone 4" available today, as some had been expecting. Microsoft is continuing to gather feedback from Insiders with Build 17134, which it released last week to those in the Fast, Slow and Release Preview Rings.)

Today's Server blog has more on how to get the bits and known issues.