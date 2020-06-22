New Windows Terminal preview is out: These are the latest features, says Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2020: All developers need to know Watch Now

Microsoft's Windows Terminal team has announced the first preview of its open-source terminal application since releasing version 1.0 for people who use Command Prompt and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

With the Windows Terminal preview 1.1 release, users can right-click on a folder in File Explorer and they'll find a new option to select 'Open in Windows Terminal'. This launches the application with the user's default profile in the directory it came from in File Explorer.

This feature will move to Windows Terminal in the first 1.x update in July 2020. After releasing Windows Terminal 1.0 in May at Build 2020, Microsoft said it will release monthly updates to Windows Terminal from July, while the Windows Terminal preview channel will have monthly updates, starting with this one.

The Windows Terminal 1.1 preview has gained a new setting that lets users automatically launch the application when starting up a machine.

Preview Windows Terminal users can now open a profile from a dropdown menu as a side-by-side pane in the current window. This can be opened by clicking a profile – such as Ubuntu, PowerShell, or Command Prompt – while holding the Alt key.

The latest updates to Windows Terminal tabs include a color picker. Users can pick new colors by right-clicking on a tab and selecting 'Color'. Handily, Microsoft has also added an option to rename tabs in the same context menu the color picker lives in.

Another handy tab control is the option to use compact tab sizing that shrinks inactive tabs to the width of the icon, giving more space to active tabs.

New command-line arguments include '--maximized, -M' for launching Windows Terminal as large as possible and '--fullscreen, -F', which as the name suggests launches the application as full screen.

Another argument The last is '--title', giving users the control to customize the title of the tab before launching Windows Terminal.