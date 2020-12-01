Newegg Cyber Week deals: HP Pavilion, Acer laptops, more

While online retailer Newegg, which has long held a place in the hearts of PC builders and upgraders with its wide assortment of components, has joined the Black Friday shopping hullabaloo in recent years, Cyber Monday is in its wheelhouse. As always, DIY types will get plenty of discounts on upgrade parts, but there are also a number of solid laptop and desktop PC deals that we've highlighted below.
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-56DJ laptop for $549.99
$100 off
While many of the Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far in 2020 have featured 10th-generation Intel Core processors, here's one that includes one of the latest 11th-gen (a.k.a. Tiger Lake) CPU -- the Core i5-1135G7, specifically. It highlights a solid lineup of specs this Aspire 5 configuration possesses, including 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 15.6-inch full HD display.View Now at Newegg
Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop for $699.99
$100 off
This Legion Tower 5 desktop is a stylish budget tower for gamers on a budget, with specs including a Core i5-10400F six-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and both a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD. Rounding things out is a GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card that Nvidia claims can deliver a performance boost of up to 50 percent over the original 1650 card.View Now at Newegg
HP Pavilion 16-a0025nr gaming laptop for $729.99
$120 off
Newegg has those who prefer the option to game on the go covered with this Pavilion laptop, which splits the difference between 15.6-inch and 17-inch models with a 16.1-inch full HD display. That keeps the system weight under 5 pounds -- not a featherweight, but also not the gaming notebook behemoths of old -- even with a Core i5-10300H CPU, 12GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card stuffed inside.View Now at Newegg
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i desktop for $599.99
$164 off
We haven't seen a lot of all-in-one PC deals on Cyber Monday, so we definitely took notice of this Newegg sale on an IdeaCentre 3i built around a 23.8-inch full HD touchscreen. The Core i5-10400T chip inside provides a bit more power than Core i3-based AIOs, and your storage needs will be met with both a terabyte hard drive and a 256GB SSD.View Now at Newegg
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Here are some of the many other sales Newegg is offering:
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch laptop for $649.99 ($200 off)
- HP Pavilion 15-dq1020nr laptop for $699.99 ($300 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 desktop for $299.99 ($150 off)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme 9998 desktop for $699.99 ($150 off)
- ABS Master gaming desktop for $869.99 ($80 off)
- MSI GL65 Leopard 10SCSR-070 gaming laptop for $999.99 ($100 off)
