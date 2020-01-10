Nielsen Global Connect buys loyalty analytics platform Precima

Nielsen Global Connect -- a division of the Nielsen media and ratings company that's focused on retail and consumer packaged goods -- announced that it has acquired consumer loyalty and retail analytics player Precima. The deal is meant to accelerate Nielsen Global Connect's AI capabilities and strengthen existing products within its analytic suite.

Based in Toronto, Precima -- which is owned by a company called Alliance Data Systems -- offers a SaaS platform that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to help retailers optimize planning and operations across pricing, promotions, inventory, marketing, and supplier collaboration.

Nielsen Global Connect is hoping to use Precima to bolster its portfolio of personalized and addressable pricing, promotion and assortment capabilities. The deal also brings Precima's loyalty data-backed programs and retail relationships to Nielsen Global Connect clients. Precima's employees are slated to join the Nielsen Global Connect organization when the deal closes.

"This acquisition marks an exciting advance in the Nielsen Global Connect Business," said Pat Dodd, chief commercial officer for Nielsen Global Connect. "Driven by a mutual desire to enhance collaboration between the manufacturing and retail industries, this is a game changing deal. By combining Precima's customer-centric technology with ours, we remain committed to being the unrivaled power source to drive brands' and retailer growth."

Nielsen Global Connect and the Nielsen media and ratings company announced in November plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies. The spinoff is still ongoing. Financial terms of the Precima deal were not disclosed.

