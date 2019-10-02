Oracle buys customer loyalty platform CrowdTwist

Oracle is buying CrowdTwist, makers of a customer loyalty platform, the software giant announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Oracle plans to merge CrowdTwist its Customer Experience (CX) Cloud organization, integrating CrowdTwist's customer loyalty technology with Oracle's Responsys, Eloqua and CX Unity platforms. The aim is to make Oracle's CX portfolio easier to tailor to specific customer needs.

"Oracle is taking a unique approach to the customer data platform space, enabling the application of intelligence across every customer touchpoint," said Oracle EVP Rob Tarkoff. "CrowdTwist's leading loyalty platform will significantly augment Oracle CX's ability to help our customers build more meaningful relationships with their customers."

Oracle updated its CX portfolio last month with a series of industry-focused features. Updates include new digital assistants, data-driven B2B sales capabilities, and industry specific AI features.

