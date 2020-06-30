Nokia scores exclusive 5G deal with Taiwan Mobile

Nokia has picked up an exclusive €400 million deal with Taiwan Mobile (TWM) that will see Taiwan's second-largest mobile operator use its 5G radios, core, and IP multimedia subsystem.

It is planned that Taiwan Mobile's network will shift from non-standalone operations to standalone 5G in three years. The telco will also be using Nokia cloud and security software.

"Nokia is a longstanding partner of TWM and has previously provided its 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks. Nokia has made several key contributions to TWM's 5G development including a demonstration of a 5G network with extended coverage at the Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City," Nokia said in a statement.

"They claimed 60MHz in the 3.5GHz band and 200MHz in the 28GHz band in the country's spectrum auction in January."

In March, Nokia picked up a piece of the 5G radio network for Taiwan Mobile's biggest rival, Chunghwa Telecom.

Chunghwa said Ericsson equipment would be used in its 5G network core, as well as supply radio kit for the 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum bands. Nokia said it will be responsible for 5G radio deployment in central and southern Taiwan.

Ericsson said it has been working with Chunghwa Telecom on 5G since 2017, while Nokia boasted it has been working with the telco since 1973.

The combination of Ericsson and Nokia has been used by many telcos in the Asia-Pacific. In May 2019, Japanese telco SoftBank said it would use the telco equipment pair, compatriot KDDI went in the same direction, and Singtel-owned Australian telco Optus uses both Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network.

Elsewhere in Asia, Huawei last week said it had set loose an unmanned vehicle at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital to trial the contactless delivery of medical supplies.

Once complete, the Thailand National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Communication will evaluate the trial before looking at its use in other scenarios and at different hospitals, Huawei said.

