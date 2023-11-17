'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite leather iPhone case is 30% off for Black Friday
Starting with the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, Apple has decided to pump the brakes on leather-wrapped cases, bands, and more in an effort to improve its carbon footprint. While that's all well and good, there are still plenty of folks out there (myself included) who appreciate a good leather band for the Apple Watch or, in this case, a leather case for the iPhone. Fortunately, for Black Friday, you can get one of the best at a great discount.
Nomad is famous for producing some of the highest quality leather accessories for Apple devices, from its excellent bands for the Apple Watch to folios for the iPad. Its flagship leather product, the Modern Leather case for the iPhone, has been around for years and has served as an excellent alternative to Apple's in-house leather cases. But now that Apple isn't making leather cases anymore, it's even more evident that Nomad's case is the way to go if you want to wrap your shiny new iPhone in high-quality leather.
I've been using the Modern Leather case with my iPhone 15 Pro since it launched in September, and every time I take it off to test a new case that shows up at my doorstep, I miss it -- a lot. The back is wrapped in genuine Horween leather (a cheaper version is available with standard leather) that develops a rugged patina over time. Mine has already started showing signs of age, and it's absolutely beautiful.
The sides of your phone are protected by a rubber bumper that's strong enough to provide 8-foot drop protection. I've never dropped my phone from that high up, but I did have a couple of occasions where my phone slipped off a dresser in my hotel room onto a hard floor, and my iPhone was completely fine.
You'll find aluminum buttons on the sides, as well as a proper button to protect the Action button (which is rare in the world of cases since so many companies didn't know whether Apple would actually get rid of the mute switch). Nomad also integrated MagSafe magnets for compatibility with MagSafe chargers, and there's a little slot for connecting a lanyard (if that's your speed).
Two color options are available: Black and Rustic Brown. If you go for the standard leather finish, you can choose from Black, Brown, or English Tan. I have the Rustic Brown Horween leather version, which is the one I recommend the most. It's simply stunning.
Oh, and if you're the kind of person who likes having their wallet strapped to their phone all the time, Nomad also sells a folio version of the Modern Leather case that protects your screen and lets you store three credit cards and some cash.
For Black Friday, Nomad is offering a 30 percent discount across its entire site, which brings the Modern Leather case with Horween leather down from $70 to $49. That's cheaper than Apple's leather cases ever were, and it's one of the best prices we've seen from Nomad. Similarly, the Modern Leather case with standard leather is down from $50 to $35, which is also an excellent deal. Nomad's discounts run from November 17 through Cyber Monday, November 27.