NordVPN deal: Grab a year's subscription for just $47

With remote working so widespread, it's never been more vital to have top-notch VPN protection on all of your devices, including your home network. Fortunately, a one-year subscription to top-of-the-line NordVPN happens to be on sale at the moment and you should grab it while you can. Here's why.

Although there are lots of VPNs to choose from, they are far from equal. Not many of them offer a level of protection that is even close to what NordVPN provides. No matter where you are or what type of connection you have, you will have completely private and unrestricted internet access. Your identity, as well as all of your most confidential personal information, is hidden with the utmost secrecy, thanks to NordVPN's private tunnels and double encryption.

For the ultimate security, if you happen to become disconnected from NordVPN servers, then your internet connection will be automatically dropped. That prevents even a scrap of data being revealed accidentally. And you can be absolutely sure that your online activity is not recorded anywhere whatsoever because NordVPN has an extremely strict no-logging policy.

Since you will have access to 5,400 server locations in nearly 60 countries around the world, you will also be able to anonymously slide right by all geographical restrictions that are placed on the content you might be interested in. So you can watch whatever you want, wherever you are, any time you please. Most importantly, NordVPN connections are lightning quick, which means you'll see videos instantly, without any buffering.

If there are any doubts about whether NordVPN is the best around, the reviews will quickly put them to rest. The service earned perfect 5-star ratings from CNET, TrustPilot, and more.

Don't pass up this opportunity to get bulletproof VPN protection. Get NordVPN: 1-Yr Subscription for $47.20 (reg. $286) with coupon code NORD20.