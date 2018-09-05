Now you can record Skype calls. Here's how to save them forever

Microsoft has announced the availability of call recording on most platforms with the exception of Windows 10, which is coming soon.

It's the first time Skype has come with this built-in functionality and it means you don't need to use a second app or Skype plug-ins to record audio and video.

The built-in feature caters to video calls, and Skype ensures that all the participants' video streams are combined into one. For example, if it's a two-person call, the recording displays a split screen view of the call.

Microsoft only keeps the recording for 30 days on its cloud. However, users can download a copy locally in MP4 format any time during that period.

Before the 30 days are up, users can access and share the recordings from Microsoft's cloud via a Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or Linux device.

To start recording during a call, hit the + sign. On desktop, a popup menu appears with the option to click 'Start recording', while on mobile there's a record button above the text that says 'Start recording'.

Importantly, as soon as someone hits the record button, everyone on the call is notified that the call is being recorded.

All participants' screens will have a banner at the top displaying a record symbol, the length of the recording, and a warning from Microsoft to "avoid legal snags by telling people they're being recorded" with a link to Microsoft's privacy statement.

Once the call has ended, the recording is prepared and then appears in each user's chat timeline.

To save the call recording on mobile, hold down on the call recording in the timeline and then tap the save option, which downloads the file and saves it to the phone's camera roll.

Saving from desktops requires clicking the 'More options' -- the three vertical dots -- menu on the right of the recording.

Call recording is only available on the latest Skype version 8, so users still clinging on the deprecated Skype Classic version 7 will need to upgrade to use the feature or rely on third-party plugins.

Microsoft has provided links to third-party plugins that Skype 7 users can install to enable call recording.

Image: Microsoft

