NSW government's QR code check-in system for COVID-19 contact tracing goes live

The New South Wales government has announced its QR code COVID-19 contact tracing scanner solution has gone live state-wide.

The technology allows customers to use a QR code scanner that has been integrated into the latest version of the Service NSW app to check in at hospitality venues and Service NSW centres across the state, which will enable contact tracers to quickly access customer details for potential COVID-19 contact tracing.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello assured the app is safe and believes it will help keep an accurate record for contact tracing.

"The check-in automatically captures the date, time, and location, and securely stores them on a NSW government database for the sole purpose of contact tracing. After 28 days, the data is destroyed," he said.

"We will work closely with industry to encourage them to adopt our QR code. The service is free for businesses, and helps them comply with their obligations under the public health orders."

The official launch follows trials at almost 400 businesses in Dubbo and venues owned by hospitality group Merivale, and an independent privacy review.

The NSW government has also introduced a click and collect service for NSW birth, death, and marriage certificates, or replacement change of name certificate. The service enables customers to apply online and collect their certificate from either the Chippendale or Parramatta registry office, or have it delivered via registered post.

Dominello touted the service would help avoid long queues and paperwork.

"Couples and families can already use online platforms to book weddings and prepare for newborns, so it's a no brainer that they should also be able to access wedding and birth certificates online," he said.

Additionally, the state government said it has continued to expand the footprint of its one-stop-shop Service NSW centres, with plans to open another 10 in Sydney by 2023. The first to open is in Revesby and Engadine. The other eight will be in Merrylands, Randwick, Northmead, Glenmore Park/Edmondson Park, Roselands, and Schofield.

There are currently 109 Service NSW centres and four mobile centres in remote and regional areas.

