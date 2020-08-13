NTT introduces private cloud services in Singapore, Hong Kong

NTT has introduced its private cloud offerings to enterprise customers in Singapore and Hong Kong, extending the service portfolio beyond Europe and the US where it already is available. The launch is aimed at tapping digital transformation efforts that are sweeping through the region.

The new private cloud offerings were part of NTT's hybrid cloud and data centre capabilities, said the Japanese IT services provider in a statement Thursday.

Developed to support a range of workloads including ERP, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), the new service suite would provide customers in Singapore and Hong Kong access to "customised, dedicated private cloud deployments", said NTT, noting that enterprises turned to private cloud for security, governance, and regulatory compliance requirements.

And with hybrid cloud critical for agility and to support business growth and digital transformation, the Japanese vendor added that it offered a "full-stack integrated" hybrid cloud services curated from 31 partners and encompassing capabilities in networking, security, workplace, data centres, cloud, and other managed services.

Its own data centre and hybrid cloud services included orchestration across various technologies and operated in different cloud models including public and private, it said.

NTT's senior executive vice president of services Masaaki Moribayashi said: "Enterprises today are using various applications with a large amount of data stored in various platforms and they want to manage their hybrid IT securely. Our private cloud service will specifically target these high growth sectors supporting clients to manage their critical applications, including SAP, to enhance the agility and flexibility in securely managing large volumes of data in the cloud."

