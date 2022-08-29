/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Smartphones 5G

NTT partners with VMware to combine private 5G and edge services

The new managed service should deliver the data management, security and real-time processing power that companies need to deploy robotics, autonomous vehicles and other edge-based applications.
stephanie-condon
Written by Stephanie Condon, Senior Writer on
5G technology, Hand using 5g internet on mobile smartphone and city with networking
Image: iStock/SasinParaksa

Increasingly, organizations are collecting data and processing it in a distributed fashion -- think of the growing use of warehouse robotics, or the growing number of intelligent features in cars. 

To handle all of this dispersed data, companies need to leverage edge services -- data management and processing that happens at the "edge," where data is collected, rather than in a data center. Meanwhile, a private 5G network can help organizations ensure that their data is processed quickly -- it provides dedicated bandwidth for applications.

Now, the IT infrastructure company NTT is partnering with VMware to offer a service that offers both edge capabilities and private 5G. NTT first launched its global private 5G network-as-a-service last year.

"Combining Edge and Private 5G is a game changer for our customers and the entire industry," Shahid Ahmed, NTT's Group EVP and New Ventures and Innovation CEO, said in a statement. "Minimum latency, maximum processing power, and global coverage are exactly what enterprises need to accelerate their unique digital transformation journeys."

NTT's new Edge-as-a-Service offering is fully managed by NTT. Powered by VMware's Edge Compute Stack, it includes private 5G connectivity. NTT will deliver the service across its global footprint, running on Intel network and edge technology.

With the new offering, VMware is bringing to the table secure application development, resource management automation and real-time processing capabilities. NTT, meanwhile, is contributing its multi-cloud and edge platforms, as well as capabilities in network segmentation and expertise in movement from private to public 5G.

VMware and NTT will jointly market the new service. It should be valuable to a range of industries like  manufacturing, retail, logistics, and entertainment.

5G

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14
Apple logo

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14

A recruiter asked a disgracefully rude question and acted as if it was normal
zooms-ceo-shares-his-secret-every-day-i-join-customer-meetings.jpg

A recruiter asked a disgracefully rude question and acted as if it was normal

Verizon customers are more miserable than T-Mobile's (or even AT&T's)
screen-shot-2022-08-23-at-9-59-50-am.png

Verizon customers are more miserable than T-Mobile's (or even AT&T's)