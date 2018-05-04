Nvidia GeForce Windows driver bug: New hotfix issued to cure endless install loops

Video: Nvidia demonstrates real-time ray tracing at GTC 2018.

Nvidia has released a hotfix for the video card drivers it released a few weeks ago that have been causing troubles for some GeForce GTX 1060 users.

The hotfix makes good on a promise by an Nvidia representative on its user forum yesterday that an imminent fix is on the way for GeForce GTX 1060 users who've been plagued by problems installing the buggy 397.13 driver.

The driver, released in late April, dropped support for 32-bit operating systems, and was meant to bring bug fixes and improvements for developers and gamers. However, the update failed to install for many users setting them in an endless process or reinstalling the update.

Additionally, it came with a few known problems, including no support for Microsoft Surface Book devices, and Netflix playback stutters.

Nvidia says the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 397.55 addresses the 397.13 driver bug that was causing Device Manager to report errors on certain GTX 1060 models.

It also adds support for Microsoft Surface Book devices and addresses the stuttering Netflix issue.

Finally, it addresses an issue specific to Windows 10 that caused the driver to be removed on a PC that has idled for an extended period of time.

The hotfix is available for x64 Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7.

Before the fix, users were encouraged to use Device Manager to disable and re-enable the GPU or revert to the previous driver.

