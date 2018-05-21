Nvidia researchers create AI, deep-learning system to enable robots to learn from human demonstration

The paper detailing the method is being outlined at a conference in Brisbane, Australia.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia researchers have created a deep-learning system that can teach a robot simply by observing a human's actions.

According to Nvidia, the deep learning and artificial intelligence method is designed to improve robot-human communication and allow them to collaborate. The paper will be presented at a conference in Brisbane, Australia.

Researchers trained neural networks powered by Nvidia's Titan X GPUs. The neural networks incorporated perception, program generation and ultimate execution. Simply put, a human could demonstrate a real world task and the robot could learn a task.

Nvidia continues to ride AI, gaming, machine learning, crypto waves

The robot would see a task via a camera and then infer positions and relationships of objects in a scene. The neural network would then generate a plan to explain how to recreate perceptions. The execution network would carry the task out.

A flow chart of the method goes like this:

nvidia-ai-training.png

Nvidia said its method is the first time where synthetic data was combined with an image-centric approach on a robot.

A video highlighted how the neural network enabled a robot to see a task and then recreate it.

nvidia-ai-training-2.png

What is AI? Everything you need to know about Artificial Intelligence | What is machine learning? Everything you need to know | Robotics in business: Everything humans need to know

Related Topics:

Processors Digital Transformation CXO Internet of Things Innovation Enterprise Software
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All

Related Stories