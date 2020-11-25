Office Depot Black Friday deals: Lenovo ThinkBook, HP Slim

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Office Depot and OfficeMax's Black Friday 2020 ad has leaked a few days after its rival Staples dropped its deals ad, but it's a lot slimmer than in year's past.

A mere four pages long, the ad may reflect the new normal for Black Friday, where retailers run deals throughout November rather than hoard them for the last weekend of the month. Regardless, there are a handful of deals if you're looking for a new desktop or laptop, which we've detailed below.

HP 22-dd0016 all-in-one desktop for $279.99 $90 off We haven't seen many all-in-one PC deals anywhere close to this price during this Black Friday, so if you're looking for such a package and you're on a tight budget, this could be a strong option. The specs are basic -- an AMD Athlon Silver processor and 4GB of RAM -- but HP does include a 1TB hard drive for plenty of storage, and, perhaps most importantly, the system is built around a 21.5-inch full HD display. View Now at Office Depot

Asus E410 laptop for $269.99 $80 off If you prefer a budget laptop to a budget all-in-one desktop, this Asus notebook comes with a 14-inch full HD screen for under $300. An Intel Pentium Silver CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive round out the basic specs for a system that could be perfect for a young student having to go to school remotely. View Now at Office Depot

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop for $549.99 $230 off The IdeaPad 3 has been a popular item this Black Friday among multiple retailers from the deals we've studied, but many of those have been budget versions designed to deliver basic performance. But not this particular configuration, which a beefy Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor powers. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, this IdeaPad 3 is a solid midrange laptop. View Now at Office Depot

HP Slim S01-pF1046b desktop bundle for $399.99 $100 off Office Depot and OfficeMax has you covered if you need a little more desktop power than the HP 22 all-in-one listed above, but don't mind the traditional setup of tower and separate monitor. This HP Slim deal features a skinny Core i3-powered PC with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, but also includes a 23.8-inch full HD display to complete the package. View Now at Office Depot

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 laptop for $599.99 $80 off Here's a different midrange laptop choice from Lenovo, which swaps the larger touchscreen of the IdeaPad 3 above for a smaller (14-inch), higher-resolution display (full 1080p HD instead of 720p). It, too, is equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, though it settles for a Core i5-10210U processor instead of a Core i7 chip. You pay a bit more, however, for business-friendly features like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 security and a year's subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal edition. View Now at Office Depot

More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are additional Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2020 deals worth checking out: