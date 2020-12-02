Okta shares surge as fiscal Q3 results top expectations, forecast higher as well

Okta, the eleven-year-old, San Francisco-based maker of software to secure enterprise identities and authorize computer usage, this afternoon reported fiscal third-quarter revenue and profit that both topped expectations, and offered a forecast for revenue that beat expectations as well.

CEO Todd McKinnon called the results "strong," and added that the company is "seeing the importance of a modern identity platform like the Okta Identity Cloud grow as businesses around the world accelerate their adoption of cloud-based applications and re-imagine their digital customer experiences,"

That compares to the average Street estimate for $202.8 million in revenue a net loss of one penny per share.

Okta said its remaining performance obligation, or RPO, a standard Wall Street measure for cloud companies' future revenue potential, rose by 53% in the quarter to reach $1.58 billion.

Free cash flow in the quarter quadrupled, year over year, to $41.6 million, equating to just over 19% of revenue, the company said.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $221 million to $222 million, above the average Wall Street estimate for $216 million.

Okta shares are up about 7% in late trading.