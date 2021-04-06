Okta releases new starter plan for developers with free support for up to 15k monthly users

Authentication and identity platform Okta is releasing a revamped developer experience that features improved documentation, new integrations and support for up to 15,000 monthly active users on a free plan. For context, Okta's existing free plan caps monthly active users at 1,000, making this new release significantly more useful for small business applications.

Okta, which is holding its Octane21 virtual developer conference this week, is pitching the new developer experience as a toolkit that makes it easier for developers to embed the company's authentication, access management and customer identity products across software supply chains in hybrid, cloud-native, or multi-cloud environments.

The Okta Starter Developer Edition includes a redesigned console that the company said delivers full application development lifecycle support, as well as new integrations with DevOps, SecOps, and API security tooling. New integrations include Heroku to automate identity across CI/CD pipelines, Kong to protect APIs, and an updated Okta Terraform provider to replicate Okta configuration across environments.

"Okta's vision is to enable everyone to safely use any technology," said Diya Jolly, Okta's chief product officer. "Developers are foundational to bringing that vision to life, and it's our goal to make every piece of the development process easier with Okta. Developers can ramp up at no cost with the Starter Developer Edition, and our reimagined developer experience delivers tools that seamlessly work with developers' toolchains across whatever hybrid, cloud, or multi-cloud environment they're building on."

Last month, Okta announced plans to acquire customer identity and access vendor Auth0 for $6.5 billion. In addition to expanding Okta's total addressable market with Auth0's identity and access management portfolio, the deal also gives Okta a way to reach developers and extend its platform. Auth0 has a free plan and then developer versions for the B2C and B2B markets.

The new Okta Starter Developer Edition and integrations are generally available starting today.

