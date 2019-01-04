OLX launches product management immersion in Rio de Janeiro

Global online marketplace OLX is leading an initiative in Rio de Janeiro aimed at developing product management skills.

Under the OLX Loading Program, professionals will be involved with daily aspects of the company's product strategy and goals, development of new initiatives alongside the engineering team, as well as other related activities such as analysis and usability.

The program will last for a year, the first month being a combination of onboarding and training while the remainder will consist of job rotations across three product teams.

According to the Dutch company owned by South African conglomerate Naspers, the OLX product management program will aim to equip participants with the theory and practical experience required to develop digital products, but the idea is that the professionals will continue to work for the company.

OLX is looking for global professionals with English fluency and prior experience in product ownership or management, as well as software development and data science. Those with consulting or entrepreneurial experience can also apply.

The company will offer relocation support to successful applicants living outside Rio. Applications for the program can be made online until January 6.