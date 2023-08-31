One in four workers fears being considered 'lazy' if they use AI tools

ferrantraite/Getty Images

Generative AI tools have the ability to assist employees with multiple elements of their workflow, including writing, coding, organizing, brainstorming, and more. Despite the many benefits, many employees refrain from using AI due to concerns about what it will say about their work ethic, a study shows.

Asana issued its "The State of AI at Work" report in which the company surveyed 4,500 contributors, including middle and senior managers, and executives in the US and UK regarding their thoughts about AI at work.

Out of the people surveyed, 26% of workers said they were worried they would be viewed as lazy for using AI, while one in five workers admitted they would feel like frauds for using the technology.

Even more alarming is that a whopping 92% are concerned about AI being used unethically. All three of these findings show the need for clear AI policies that define what is allowed and encouraged.

When the respondents were asked about their companies' AI policies, only 30% of US knowledge workers said their company has established policies or guidance around AI usage at work. The number was even lower for UK knowledge workers at 20%.

Similar issues have been highlighted by other surveys, too, indicating a need for strong AI leadership.

As previously reported on by ZDNET, Salesforce surveyed 4,000 desk workers, of which 62% of respondents said they don't have the skills to effectively and safely use generative AI.

"Employees can't navigate this AI shift alone," said Saket Srivastava, Asana CIO. "They need clear guidelines to understand AI's role in their functions, along with tailored training and accessible technologies to fully harness AI's capabilities."

Despite the concerns, there is still a strong sense of optimism regarding the potential of AI in the workplace. Most of the employees (52%) believe that AI will help their company hit its objectives more effectively, including 61% of executives and 46% of individual contributors.