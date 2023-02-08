'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
OnePlus announced its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 11. And if you're looking to upgrade from your current device or a more affordable starter smartphone for older family members, teens, or kids, it's an excellent choice. You can choose between the 128GB or 256GB models to give you all the storage you need for photos, videos, and music.
Both models feature 100W fast charging, letting you go from dead to fully charged in about 25 minutes, which is perfect for when you forgot to charge overnight. They also use upgraded, crystalline-graphene materials to help draw away excess heat to keep delicate components inside safe from thermal damage. And if you're an avid mobile photographer, the rear cameras support HDR for more true-to-life colors and detailing.
The best feature of the OnePlus 11 is its price: $799 for the 256GB and $699 for the 128GB. And since the OnePlus 11 runs an Android-based operating system, you'll get a familiar-feeling smartphone for a fraction of the price of a flagship Apple or Samsung smartphone. But if you're looking to save even more, you can pre-order the OnePlus 11 at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly through OnePlus; and each retailer offers exclusive deals and discounts.
Unfortunately, the OnePlus 11 will not be sold through T-Mobile, and is not available yet through Verizon or AT&T. Though it's worth keeping an eye on their storefronts to snag a OnePlus 11 if and when they become available.
A few retailers are offering pre-orders and exclusive deals like $100 gift cards, digital services, and free protective cases. Pre-orders are open now, with expected shipment times of 6 to 10 days. So, it's best to order now to have your new OnePlus 11 on launch day.
Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $100 gift cards if you pre-order through them. And if you order directly through OnePlus' website, you can get up to a $500 trade-in credit towards the OnePlus 11. Also, if you're a student, you can qualify for an additional 5 percent discount, making this one of the most affordable smartphone pre-orders for teens and young adults.
Start by choosing which retail link to follow above (Amazon, Best Buy, or OnePlus), based on store loyalty or whoever offers the best deal. It's up to you. Then you'll select either the 128GB or 256GB model and then your color: black or green. You can then check out and choose to pay in-full right away or take advantage of any payment plans available.
A payment plan can be a great way to make upgrading your devices more affordable since they break the total cost into monthly payments over the course of usually two years. But be sure to read payment plan rules and terms of use very carefully, as they may require interest payments as well. And this will add to the final cost of the phone.
For example: If you order the OnePlus 11 128GB from Best Buy and choose to use your store credit card to pay for it, you'll have up to 24 months to pay off the $700 without interest. However, if you need more than 24 months to pay off the phone, you'll have to start paying up to 30 percent interest. This means your monthly payment of $29.17 is now going to be $38.06, and that could mean you'll end up paying hundreds of dollars more just to cover the interest.
If you haven't heard of OnePlus as a brand before, it's natural to want to know what hardware it's running with. So here's a handy chart to see what the OnePlus 11 is built with, and how it stands up against the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23:
Phone
RAM
CPU
Storage
Display type
Display size
Camera
Resolution
Refresh rate
Battery life
OnePlus 11
8/16GB
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
128/256GB
AMOLED
6.7-inches
16MP Front, 32/48/50 MP Rear
1440p
120Hz
8-10 hours
iPhone 14
6GB
A15 Bionic
128/256/512GB
Super Retina XDR/OLED
6.1-inches
12/12MP Rear; 12MP Front
2532 x 1170
60Hz
Up to 20 hours
Galaxy 23
8GB
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
128/256GB
AMOLED
6.1-inches
12MP Front, 10/12/50 Rear
1080p
120Hz
Up to 22 hours
See ZDNET's review: OnePlus 11 review: You win some, you lose some (features).