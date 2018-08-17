OnePlus 6T coming to T-Mobile: First carrier partner should increase brand awareness

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

CNET reported this morning that the OnePlus 6T will launch with T-Mobile in October, its first US carrier partner.

OnePlus has been making solid Android smartphones, offering near-flagship specifications at hundreds less than Apple, Samsung, LG, HTC, and others. The OnePlus 6 -- see our full review -- is an outstanding smartphone that starts at just $529. The OnePlus 6T will likely include a few minor improvements and be priced in the $550 range. That's about half of the cost of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

OnePlus started out as a value flagship company, but has been increasing its prices and the capabilities of each successive phone. When you consider that Samsung and Apple flagships are $1,000+, then the OnePlus line can still be consider a value brand with the highest price option (8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage) is still just $629. The OnePlus phones get updates quickly, have some unique capabilities (three-way ringer switch), and have an energetic support community.

Partnering with a US carrier is a great move that should raise awareness of OnePlus in the US. When I show people the OnePlus 6, I am constantly asked about the company and have yet to meet a single family, friend, or acquaintance who has heard of it. T-Mobile is an excellent choice of a carrier, too, since it doesn't load up tons of bloatware on phones, and the OnePlus 6T even supports the 600MHz band 71 extended range LTE, so it is a phone of the future available now.

I bought a Silk White OnePlus 6 a couple of months ago, and I think it may be the most stunning smartphone design I have ever experienced.

T-Mobile offering a flagship phone like the OnePlus 6T at half the price of Apple and Samsung flagships is certain to be popular. People, especially military families, can save big on T-Mobile, and the OnePlus 6T will give them an affordable, gorgeous smartphone choice, too.

