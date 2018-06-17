Smartphone fashion show: Nine beautiful smartphones prove they aren't all black slabs

We have seen smartphone manufacturers push the limits of mobile technology so today nearly every phone lasts for a full day of use, the cameras all help you take great photos, audio sounds great, and you can access the internet from anywhere.

Colors are now starting to be more desirable and we have seen some gorgeous phones from all manufacturers over the past couple of years. This image gallery includes phones from Huawei, OnePlus, Honor, Essential, Samsung, and HTC. LG, Apple, and others have attractive phones, but I did not have any non-black ones on hand to shoot for this gallery.