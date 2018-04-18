T-Mobile launches T-Mobile One Military and other initiatives for those who served

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

In recognition of the selfless commitment that US military members, and their families, provide to our country, T-Mobile announced several initiatives that include discounted plans, hiring of veterans and their spouses, career planning assistance, and expanded LTE coverage around military facilities.

T-Mobile One Military

The new T-Mobile One Military plan takes 20 percent off the first line and half off up to five additional lines. This works out to $55 for the first line, $25 for the second line, and $10 per line for the third through sixth line. For my family of five, that means a monthly total of $110 with all of the great T-Mobile One benefits. It's finally time for this veteran to upgrade my grandfathered plan.

In addition, T-Mobile is offering half off the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, see our full review, starting on 22 April. You need to purchase a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus on an equipment installation plan and then 24 monthly bill credits will be applied to cover half the cost of the phone.

The new T-Mobile One Military plan will be available on 22 April for active duty military, Reserve, National Guard, veterans, Gold Star families, and the small businesses they own for up to 12 voice lines.

Hire 10,000 veterans and spouses

T-Mobile pledged to recruit 10,000 veterans and spouses over the next five years. Data shows that nearly 53 percent of US military members experiences some period of unemployment within 15 months after leaving service so T-Mobile is trying to help make the transition to civilian life successful.

Military spouses move with the military member and often have a tough time changing jobs as they move around the world. Unemployment for spouses is reported at least four times the national average.

Career Readiness Program

The non-profit organization, FourBlock, provideds career readiness programs for those transitioning out of the military. T-Mobile is providing funds to help expand the program to 20 cities and launch the service online so military members everywhere can take advantage of the program.

Expanded LTE

More than $500 million is being spent by T-Mobile to expand LTE coverage and capacity. Areas of expansion include communities around US military facilities.