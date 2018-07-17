Latest OnePlus 6 update improves camera, adds group text messaging

Over the weekend, OnePlus started slowly rolling out a software update to its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6.

Improvements in the update include the addition of group MMS, used for group text message threads, Google Lens directly to the camera app, and improvements to the camera. Specifically, OnePlus claims the update improves clarity, dynamic range, and edge detection in portrait mode.

By adding Google Lens directly to the camera app, users can launch the camera and ask Google to identify objects in the picture such as a movie poster or a book.

According to a post on the OnePlus forums, a small number of users should have received OxygenOS 5.1.9 on Sunday. After the company ensures there aren't any major issues with the update, it will begin reaching more devices in a few days.

To check for the update, open the Settings app and select System Updates.