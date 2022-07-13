/>
The OnePlus Buds Z2 with active noise-cancellation are just $59 during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: I normally wouldn't recommend these, but for only $59 during this final Prime Day sale, the OnePlus Buds Z2 should be your impulse purchase of the day.
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
Image: OnePlus

We've reached the second half of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which means sellers will make their last hurrah to get you to show them your money. The OnePlus Buds Z2, which boasts active noise-cancellation, an IP55 rating, and stereo sound is passable at its regular price of $99. During this final hour of Prime Day, however, you can snag a pair for just $59 (40% off), making the earbuds a must-buy if you want wireless audio for less. 

OnePlus Buds Z2 (save $40)

 $59 at Amazon

There's no denying that the OnePlus Buds Z2 looks a bit like the original Apple AirPods -- especially the glossy white variant. But in many ways, the OnePluds earbuds are superior; from the built-in ANC that helps drown out any ambient noise to its water and sweat resistance to Dash Charge, which gives the earbuds five hours of playback with a five-minute charge.

You'll get bonuses if you pair the Buds Z2 with an Android device, like the convenience of Fast Pair, noise cancellation controls, and low-latency mode for gaming (exclusive to OnePlus phones). In total, you can expect up to 38 hours of battery life from the earbuds and the charging case.

When manufacturers are piecing together earbuds for $99, their priority isn't on value, cutbacks, and compromises; they're thinking about what premium features to add in order to make the earbuds worth their asking price. That's why deals like this excite me as a consumer during Amazon Prime Day. 

Would I recommend the earbuds at $99? Probably not. But at $59, you can bet that I just snagged a pair for myself.

