OnePlus launches the affordable Nord CE 2 5G with fast charging and smarter cameras

OnePlus has launched the successor to last year's budget Nord CE 5G -- called, logically enough, the Nord CE 2 5G. 'CE' stands for 'Core Edition', signifying the Chinese company's desire to deliver the key elements of its smartphone experience at an affordable price point.
Costing just £299 or €349 (the Nord CE series is not currently available in the US), the OnePlus Nord CE 2 boasts some high-end features, including a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, a 6nm 8-core 5G chipset and a triple AI-assisted rear camera array.
Here's how the OnePlus Nord CE 2 stacks up against its predecessor:
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus Nord CE
Dimensions
73.2 x 160.6 x 7.8mm
73.5 x 159.2 x 7.9mm
Weight
173g
170g
Display
6.43 inches, 2400 x 1080 (20:9, 409ppi), 90Hz Fluid AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 5, HDR 10+
6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 (20:9, 409ppi), 90Hz Fluid AMOLED
Screen to body ratio
85.1%
85.4%
Dust/water resistance
n/s
no
Chipset
MediaTek Dimensity 900
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G
OS
Android 11, OxygenOS 11
Android 11, OxygenOS 11
RAM
6GB, 8GB
6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage
128GB
128GB, 256GB
Storage expansion via MicroSD
yes
no
Front camera
16MP (f/2.4, EIS)
16MP (f/2.4, EIS)
Rear cameras
64MP wide-angle (f/1.7, EIS), 8MP ultra-wide angle (119°, f/2.2, EIS), 2MP macro (f/2.4)
64MP wide-angle (f/1.8), 8MP ultra-wide angle (119°, f/2.2), 2MP depth (f/2.4)
Networks
GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G
GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi
802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)
802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)
Bluetooth
5.2
5.1
Other connectivity
NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS
NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS
Ports & slots
USB-C, 2x Nano SIM, MicroSD card
USB-C, 2x Nano SIM
Buttons
volume, power
volume, power
Sensors
in-display fingerprint reader, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, sensor core
in-display fingerprint reader, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, sensor core
Audio
super linear speaker, noise cancellation support
super linear speaker, noise cancellation support
3.5mm audio jack
yes
yes
Battery capacity
4500mAh
4500mAh
Fast charging
65W SuperVOOC
30W
Wireless charging
no
no
Price
£299 / €349
£299 (8GB/128GB), £369 (12GB, 256GB)
Availability
preorders 3 March, on sale 10 March (Europe)
now (Europe)
At 7.8mm the Nord CE 2, which comes in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue, is a tad thinner than last year's model, although it weighs a few grams more (173g). The 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display has a similar specification, with the addition of HDR10+ certification.
There's a change in chipset, from Qualcomm's 8nm, 8-core Snapdragon 750G 5G in last year's model to the MediaTek Dimensity 900, a 6nm, 8-core processor. Both are capable mid-range chipsets, but OnePlus highlights the latter's power efficiency optimisation, which allows for "improved thermal control, system stability, and prolonged gaming sessions". The Nord CE 2 will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage – now expandable via MicroSD card.
Another advance in the Nord CE 2 is its support for fast charging – an increasingly important feature on all phones as usage inexorably rises. Battery capacity is unchanged at 4,500mAh, but the new model supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging that, OnePlus says, can deliver a day's power in 15 minutes, or take the phone from 1-100% in 32 minutes. Unlike many phones these days, the Nord CE 2 comes with a (65W) charger and (red) USB-C cable in the box.
The triple rear camera array on the Nord CE 2 looks similar to its predecessor on paper, centring around 64MP wide-angle and 8MP ultra-wide angle (119°) cameras. There's a change in the third camera, though, a 2MP macro unit replacing the Nord CE's 2MP monochrome depth camera. The front camera remains a 16MP unit.
The main improvements in the Nord CE 2 camera system are in the supporting AI software, which delivers a low-light Nightscape mode that intelligently combines up to nine photos to deliver an improved image. There's also an improved Portrait Mode, supported on both the 64MP rear and 16MP front cameras, with more accurate edge detection and more adjustable bokeh.
The Nord CE 2 5G will initially come with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11, with an improved dark mode and new one-handed usage features. OnePlus says that OxygenOS 12 will be available in the second half of 2022, and that the Nord CE 2 will get 2 years of Android updates and three years of Android security patches.
Stand by for a full review of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G from ZDNet in March.
