OnePlus teases launch of OnePlus 8 series on April 14

The OnePlus Twitter account has let the cat out of the bag. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus 8 -- and, presumably, the 8 Pro -- on April 14. A tweet posted on Monday said as much.

In early March, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau spoke with ZDNet sister site CNET and revealed the OnePlus 8 series will all come with 5G connectivity. This year is poised to be a breakout year for 5G smartphones, as device makers continue to adopt the new cellular technology and wireless carriers continue to expand their 5G networks.

Outside of 5G, we don't know much about the upcoming phones. Based on previous OnePlus launches and rumors, the OnePlus 8 is could use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, integrate new screen technology, and maybe we'll finally see wireless charging on a OnePlus phone.

We'll know more soon, though. Check back on April 14 for more OnePlus 8 details.