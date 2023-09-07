OpenAI announces first developer conference: Everything we know so far

OpenAI

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is hosting its first developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on November 6. The event will allow developers to discuss ideas and get a first look at new OpenAI tools and technologies.

OpenAI's technical staff will lead breakout sessions during the one-day event for those who attend in person. OpenAI says DevDay will feature a keynote address but leaves many details surrounding the event's itinerary and location undisclosed.

DevDay is a primarily in-person event, but those who cannot attend can stream the keynote address online. Interested developers can register for in-person attendance on OpenAI's website, but limited spots are available.

"We're looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said in a press release.

OpenAI says more than two million developers use OpenAI's array of generative AI technologies to create new apps and advance existing ones.

Although OpenAI has not announced a specific schedule for DevDay, attendees can expect "to preview new tools and exchange ideas."

We can also expect conversations about ethically integrating generative AI into our society and responsibly innovating generative AI applications.