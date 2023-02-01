OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, a new subscription service

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you're a fan of ChatGPT but tired of finding the AI chatbot "at capacity," you're in luck.

OpenAI, the company behind the buzzy new tool, is launching ChatGPT Plus, a paid subscription service that will give you general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times. The service also promises faster response times, as well as priority access to new features and improvements.

ChatGPT Plus is launching as a pilot program and will be available to customers in the US for $20/month. OpenAI will be inviting people from its waitlist over the coming weeks, with broader availability in additional countries coming soon after.

The program is cheaper than some were expecting -- an early access user shared a video of the paid version, revealing a subscription cost of $42/month.

OpenAI said it will continue to offer a free version of ChatGPT. Additionally, the company said in a blog post, "we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability."

For developers that want to integrate the chatbot's capabilities into their own products, OpenAI will soon launch a ChatGPT API (you can find the waitlist here).