OpenText deepens partnership with Google Cloud, leveraging Anthos

OpenText is deepening its relationship with Google Cloud, the companies announced Tuesday, in part by leveraging Anthos, Google's platform for managing services on premise or in any cloud environment. The partnership is rooted in the close collaboration of both companies' engineering teams, OpenText told ZDNet, and demonstrates how their large enterprise customers are looking for ways to consolidate and get the full value out of their disaggregated data.

To that end, OpenText is now offering containerized versions of several of its enterprise information management (EIM) applications -- such as Content Server, Extended ECM, Documentum, InfoArchive and Archive Center -- on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). These applications are used to handle mission-critical workloads for major corporations in finance, retail and other sectors, Savinay Berry, SVP of Cloud Services for OpenText, told ZDNet.

"What we've heard is they want to move to the cloud, and in a managed way that is still secure," Berry said of those customers.

Delivering OpenText services on top of GCP, the two companies will offer customers a single SLA, with a single point of contact, Berry said.

"Underneath that, the work we have been doing is integrating at a very deep level the Google infrastructure and OpenText tools, processes and people," he said.

OpenText first announced it would bring its EIM tools to GCP back in November. Now, OpenText is officially Google's preferred partner for EIM services, while OpenText has named Google Cloud its preferred partner for enterprise cloud. But with Anthos, OpenText can further assist customers that may already have investments in other public clouds.

"In the last 10 years... CIOs have purchased [SaaS applications like] Salesforce, Successfactors other solutions, but in the process the content that sits underneath is completely disaggregated in different clouds," Berry said. "Having a single pane of glass that allows CIOs to view unstructured content, regardless of where it sits... that's magical."

In addition to leveraging Anthos, OpenText is using Google Cloud's global disaster recovery services for its customers with mission-critical EIM workloads. While OpenText has datacenters in nine countries, tapping into Google's worldwide infrastructure will help it better serve customers in places like Australia.

OpenText is also integrating its portfolio of products with G Suite, and it's integrating Google's AI and machine learning services into its products. With Google's AI expertise, the companies can jointly create some purpose-built services for the enterprise. For instance, Berry said, an HR manager at a major enterprise could tap into the employee data they have sitting in various files and folders to create a comprehensive, normalized view of their personnel. This could allow them to more effectively evaluate employees to determine the best candidates for promotion.

The two companies are also launching a joint sales effort, initially focused on specific industries including financial services, media and entertainment, health care and the public sector.

