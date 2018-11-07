OpenText brings its EIM suite to Google Cloud Platform

With more and more customers looking to bring data and applications to the cloud, OpenText on Wednesday announced it's partnering with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to bring its enterprise information management (EIM) tools and managed services to GCP. Google is the first public cloud provider to support OpenText Anywhere.

The partnership should help OpenText and Google -- both of which have close relationships with SAP -- cater to SAP customers that want to move their SAP and OpenText environments to the cloud in parallel.

It will also help OpenText customers that are specifically interested in private cloud environments. A containerized application architecture will enable flexible cloud or hybrid deployment models.

"Our customers are moving to the cloud at different paces, with sometimes different destinations," Stephen Ludlow, OpentText's VP of product marketing, said to ZDNet. "The goal is we have a path for them to whatever destination they're headed when it comes to cloud."

Engineers from Google Cloud and OpenText will be working together to optimize key OpenText applications like document and content services for GCP. They'll also work together "not just to simply host our software but transform it," Ludlow said, "to make it SaaS-like in scalability, in the ability to be spun up and used cost effectively."

Many OpenText customers aren't ready to move past private cloud deployments, Ludlow says -- the EIM manages structured and unstructured data for organizations with large assets and significant amounts of sensitive data, in sectors like energy and government.

Meanwhile, OpenText is also listening to the customers it shares with SAP -- by far OpenText's most important partner. SAP resells OpenText as part of its portfolio. Google also has a strong alliance with SAP.

"We see a really big opportunity here to help clients move both these solutions in parallel and ensure the same security, reliability and data latency across those two solutions," Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud's Corporate VP of Global Business, said to ZDNet.

The partnership with Google isn't just about helping existing clients, Ludlow said. "Almost all new opportunities" start with a cloud conversation, he said.

In addition to partnering with Google, OpenText is announcing portfolio-wide updates, including new applications for the OT2 hybrid cloud platform that address the needs of the HR, legal and life sciences markets.

The company is also announcing enhancements to OpenText Release 16 Enhancement Pack 5 (EP5), including new AI and automation capabilities.